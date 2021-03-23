Seahawks bringing back DE Benson Mayowa on 2-year contract

The Seattle Seahawks are re-signing one of their own, defensive end Benson Mayowa, as confirmed by his agent, DEC Management.

Numerous media outlets are reporting the contract is for two years.

Mayowa first came to Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2013 but played with multiple other teams before returning last season on a one-year deal.

He finished his 2020 campaign with the Seahawks logging six sacks, seven tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits. He also forced two fumbles, recovered one and tallied three deflected passes.

