The Seahawks are bringing back one of their own free agents on defense.

According to multiple reports, Seattle has agreed to a new deal with defensive end Benson Mayowa. Per Brady Henderson of ESPN, the contract is for two years.

Mayowa is in his second stint with the Seahawks, after signing with the club on a one-year deal last spring. He recorded 6.0 sacks in 2020, appearing in 13 games with nine starts. He was on the field for 50 percent of Seattle’s defensive snaps, but Mayowa was more productive in the second half of the season. At that point, Carlos Dunlap had been added to the team’s defensive line rotation.

Mayowa recorded 4.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, five QB hits, and a forced fumble in the last six games of 2020.

The defensive lineman has appeared in 100 games since entering the league in 2013, starting 24. He has 26.0 career sacks, 41 tackles for loss, and 50 QB hits.

Seahawks bringing back Benson Mayowa originally appeared on Pro Football Talk