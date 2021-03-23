Seahawks bringing back Benson Mayowa

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seahawks are bringing back one of their own free agents on defense.

According to multiple reports, Seattle has agreed to a new deal with defensive end Benson Mayowa. Per Brady Henderson of ESPN, the contract is for two years.

Mayowa is in his second stint with the Seahawks, after signing with the club on a one-year deal last spring. He recorded 6.0 sacks in 2020, appearing in 13 games with nine starts. He was on the field for 50 percent of Seattle’s defensive snaps, but Mayowa was more productive in the second half of the season. At that point, Carlos Dunlap had been added to the team’s defensive line rotation.

Mayowa recorded 4.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, five QB hits, and a forced fumble in the last six games of 2020.

The defensive lineman has appeared in 100 games since entering the league in 2013, starting 24. He has 26.0 career sacks, 41 tackles for loss, and 50 QB hits.

Seahawks bringing back Benson Mayowa originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Seahawks sign DE Kerry Hyder to three-year deal

    The big move Seahawks fans have been waiting for is finally here.

  • Joe Flacco’s contract with the Eagles is a 1-year, $3.5M deal worth $7.5M with incentives

    Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco's contract with the Eagles will pay him $3.5 million and it could reach another $4 million in incentives.

  • Ex-Seahawk Josh Gordon hopes to return to NFL: ‘There’s no quit in me’

    Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon is hoping for a return to the NFL despite his indefinite suspension for PEDs.

  • Anthony Harris remembers NFC Championship Game from the wrong sideline

    New Eagle Anthony Harris was in the NFC Championship Game a few years ago but his memories are from the wrong sideline. By Reuben Frank

  • VERIVERY Dressed to Impress For The 'TikTok Challenge Challenge''

    Ever seen someone do the dice roll in a 3-piece suit?

  • Bears signing former Broncos OL Elijah Wilkinson

    The Bears added depth on the offensive line with the signing of former Bronco Elijah Wilkinson.

  • Kerry Hyder agrees to three-year deal with Seahawks

    The Seahawks are bringing back defensive end Benson Mayowa. They also are signing a pass rusher from a division rival as they attempt to upgrade the position. Seattle has agreed to terms with former 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. It’s a two-year, $6.5 million deal that includes a third year [more]

  • Shane Waldron excited to bring Gerald Everett along to Seahawks

    Shane Waldron may be new to the Seattle Seahawks, but at least he’ll have a familiar face as a part of his offense next season. With the Seahawks signing former Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett last week, Waldron gets to bring a player to Seattle that already has a background in the offensive [more]

  • Kerry Hyder leaves 49ers for contract with rival Seahawks, agent says

    Kerry Hyder is heading to the other side of the 49ers-Seahawks rivalry.

  • Trump backs GOP congressman's bid against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

    Former President Donald Trump, keeping up his debunked election fraud fight, threw his weight behind Georgia GOP Rep. Jody Hice's effort to unseat Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, calling the congressman a "steadfast fighter for conservative Georgia values and ... staunch ally of the America First agenda." Hice, who has represented Georgia's conservative 10th Congressional District since 2015, announced his campaign in a statement Monday, claiming "individuals took advantage" of "cracks" he said Raffensperger created in Georgia's election system, and that every American "has the right to be outraged by" the secretary's actions during the 2020 election cycle.

  • Bears, Ryan Pace sign familiar linebacker Christian Jones

    Jones returns to Chicago after playing the last three seasons in Detroit.

  • Quantifying digital work overload during the coronavirus pandemic

    If you feel like remote work has increased the number of emails and meetings during the pandemic, you're right.The big picture: A new Microsoft study of the use of its office tools in the last year quantifies the digital overload workers have been experiencing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.People around the world spent 148% more time in meetings and sent 45% more chats in February 2021 than in February 2020, per an analysis of aggregate Microsoft Teams data.40.6 billion more emails were sent through Microsoft Outlook in February 2021 than in February 2020.Another troubling — and often overlooked — externality of telework has been the effect on Gen Z employees. And Microsoft's survey data shows that this cohort is struggling.For workers who are fresh out of college, working remotely, away from peers and mentors, can be difficult and even hamper professional development."Networking as someone early in their career has gotten so much more daunting since the move to fully remote work," Hannah McConnaughey, a product marketing manager at Microsoft, writes. "Without hallway conversations, chance encounters, and small talk over coffee, it's hard to feel connected even to my immediate team, much less build meaningful connections across the company."Per survey results, 16% of Gen Z workers reported struggling to get a word in during group calls and meetings during the pandemic, compared with 12% of millennials, 11% of Gen X workers and 9% of boomers.Go deeper: America's burnout epidemicLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Report: Julién Davenport is expected to sign with Colts

    The Colts agreed to terms with offensive tackle Sam Tevi on Monday. The team is not done at the position. The Colts are expected to sign Julién Davenport to provide depth at a position of need, Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reports. Davenport, 26, played only 52 snaps for the Dolphins in 2020. The Texans made [more]

  • NCAA March Madness betting: 5 betting trends and odds to know about Michigan

    Michigan is one of three No. 1 seeds left in the field.

  • FYI, you need this $30 foldable, portable grill for summer

    Yes, like an actual working grill!

  • Latest Giants free agency buzz: Could Kyle Rudolph signing be in jeopardy after physical?

    Here's the latest NFL free agency buzz as it pertains to the Giants.

  • 10 dead in mass shooting at Colorado supermarket

    A suspect is in custody and has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder after a nearly hourlong rampage at a Boulder supermarket. Omar Villafranca has the latest.

  • Bottas targets an improved mindset in latest F1 title bid

    After finishing even further behind his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton last season, Valtteri Bottas took stock. “I’ve realized that a lot of that is the mental side of things,” Bottas said. When Nico Rosberg wrestled the F1 title from his then-teammate Hamilton after an intense battle in 2016, he put much of his success down to mental strength.

  • More Nintendo Characters Are Coming To 'Pokémon Go'-Styled Mobile Games

    The mobile game “Pokémon Go” was one of the hottest topics in 2016 and got millions of people around the world outside to interact with the game. Niantic Labs, which created the game, announced a new partnership with Nintendo to bring additional titles to launch. What Happened: Niantic is teaming up with Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) to bring additional characters to life using the company’s real-world augmented reality technology. Up first is the launch of a mobile game centered around the characters from the Nintendo series Pikmin. Gameplay activities for the new game will encourage walking. The game will launch later in 2021 and is the first title created by Niantic’s Tokyo studio, which was established in 2018. Niantic will share more details about the game in the future. Pikmin is not one of the biggest Nintendo brands. The latest “Pikmin 3” game became the bestselling title in the series with over 1.9 million sales from October through January. The game sold particularly well in Japan with over 820,000 copies sold. Related Link: Looking Back On Pokemon’s 25th Anniversary: Trading Cards, Video Games And Happy Meals Why It’s Important: One of the most important takeaways from the Niantic news could be what’s to come. Niantic and Nintendo will jointly develop games to bring Nintendo characters to life. That along with Niantic saying it would share more details about the “apps” in the coming months states that more Nintendo characters could be getting the “Nintendo Go” treatment. With a huge catalog of intellectual property like Mario, Zelda and Animal Crossing, Nintendo fans could be excited to hear that more mobile games are coming from Niantic. Despite a 2016 launch, “Pokémon Go” had its best year in 2020 in terms of revenue. SensorTower reports the game surpassed $1 billion in the first 10 months of 2020 and had earned over $4 billion in lifetime revenue. After a dip of 29% year-over-year in 2017, “Pokémon Go” has increased its revenue each year from the prior year. The game was the third highest-grossing mobile title in 2020. Niantic was spun out of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) in 2015. The company counts Nintendo, Google, The Pokémon Company and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) among its investors. NTDOY Price Action: Shares of Nintendo have traded between $42.29 and $82.55 over the last 52-weeks. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIPO Preview: Cricut, Vizio, ThredUp Lead Big Week Of DebutsPlayboy NFTs Could Be Coming Soon© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bengals sign free-agent CB Eli Apple

    The Cincinnati Bengals made a move in free agency with Eli Apple.