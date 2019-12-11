Seahawks bring in three running backs for tryouts after Rashaad Penny injury

The loss of running back Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season prompted the Seattle Seahawks to bring in a trio of running backs for workouts on Tuesday.

According to Howard Balzer, the Seahawks brought Xavier Turner, Matthew Dayes and Nick Brossette in for tryouts.

Turner spent part of the preseason with Seattle. He appeared in all four of the team’s preseason games and rushed for 71 yards on 17 carries.

Dayes was a seventh-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2017. He appeared in all 16 games with the team as a rookie with five carries for yards rushing and four catches for 29 yards receiving. He spent seven games with the San Francisco 49ers last season and was waived/injured by the New Orleans Saints in training camp in August. The Saints released him from injured reserve in September.

Brossette signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of LSU this spring and later signed with the Detroit Lions practice squad.

The Seahawks will turn to C.J. Prosise and rookie Travis Homer for depth behind Chris Carson. Any of the three brought in for workouts on Tuesday would be likely candidates for the team’s practice squad, which doesn’t currently have any running backs as a part of the 10-man squad.