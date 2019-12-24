Seahawks bring back Robert Turbin

Marshawn Lynch appears headed back to Seattle. Robert Turbin definitely is.

Turbin confirmed Mike Garafolo’s NFL Media report that Turbin has signed with the Seahawks, posting a picture on social media of him sitting in the team’s locker room.

The Seahawks placed running back Rashaad Penny on injured reserve Dec. 13 with a torn ACL. They lost Chris Carson for the rest of the season after he fractured a hip Sunday and C.J. Prosise after he broke an arm in the loss to the Cardinals.

Turbin spent three seasons in Seattle after the Seahawks drafted him in the fourth round in 2012. He had 274 touches for 1,355 yards and two touchdowns in his time with the Seahawks.

He has not played this season after playing two games with the Colts last season and six in 2017. Turbin joined the Colts in 2016 after appearing in games for the Browns and Cowboys in 2015.