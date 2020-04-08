The Seahawks decided they wanted to keep Jordan Simmons after all.

The team announced they had brought back the guard, after declining to tender him as an exclusive rights free agent in March.

Simmons missed last year because of a knee injury, but started in three games for them in 2018. He spent 2017 on the Raiders practice squad, after signing as an undrafted rookie from Southern Cal.

The Seahawks have shuffled the deck up front this offseason. They brought in center B.J. Finney from the Steelers, added tackles Brandon Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi, after losing Germain Ifedi to the Bears, and took a flyer on former first-rounder Chance Warmack.

Seahawks bring back Jordan Simmons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk