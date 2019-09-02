Seahawks bring back Jaron Brown, put Ed Dickson on IR

The Seahawks continued to undo some of their peculiar roster decisions, bringing back another guy who was clearly part of the plan from the beginning.

The team announced that they had re-signed wide receiver Jaron Brown.

Brown was a surprise cut over the weekend, since he was working as a starting wide receiver throughout training camp. But as they did with backup quarterback Geno Smith, they only left him unemployed briefly.

To make room for him on the roster, they placed tight end Ed Dickson on injured reserve. Dixon is coming back from knee surgery, and now he’s eligible to return later in the year if possible.