Cut earlier this month by the Seahawks to avoid a $3 million roster bonus and to create $14 million in cap space, pass rusher Carlos Dunlap is back with the team.

According to agent Drew Rosenhaus, Dunlap has agreed to terms to rejoin Seattle. Per Rosenhaus, it’s a two-year, $16.6 million deal, with $8.5 million guaranteed.

Dunlap, 32, was trade to the Seahawks by the Bengals during the 2020 season. He had spent his entire career in Cincinnati, but he had a falling out with the organization regarding his playing time and the manner in which the team was using him.

He had five sacks in eight games with the Seahawks in 2020. For his career, Dunlap has 87.5 sacks.

Seahawks bring back Carlos Dunlap originally appeared on Pro Football Talk