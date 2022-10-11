Seahawks bring back Bruce Irvin to their practice squad

Reunion: The #Seahawks are signing their onetime first-round pick LB Bruce Irvin to the practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022

The Seahawks are re-signing Bruce Irvin to their practice squad, according to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network. A fan-favorite since he was a first-round pick for Seattle in 2012, Irvin played a key but underrated role for the peak Legion of Boom teams.

Seattle has been seeking extra depth at linebacker since the 2022 season began, bringing in several groups of free agents but passing on most and giving none meaningful playing time. Perhaps signing Irvin will finally end that cycle.

Irvin (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) may not be the disruptive force he used to be, but he offers a ton of experience. All together he’s played in 127 NFL games, with 60 of them coming in Seattle. After leaving in 2015, he spent three years with the Raiders, followed by one each with the Panthers, Falcons and Bears.

To make room for Irvin, they are releasing former Washington State left tackle Liam Ryan.

Seahawks cut Liam Ryan from practice squad with pending addition of Bruce Irvin as he completes paperwork physical, per league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 11, 2022

