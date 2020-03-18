Seahawks bring back Bruce Irvin

The Seahawks are bringing back one of their own pass-rushers.

Not that one.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Seahawks are bringing back Bruce Irvin.

Irvin spent last year with the Panthers and had 8.5 sacks.

He spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks, after they made him their first-round pick in 2012.

He’s not a replacement for Jadeveon Clowney, but he proved last year he still has something left, and should help his old team.

