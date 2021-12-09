Seahawks: Breaking down the final 5 games on their 2021 schedule

The Seahawks are entering the stretch run of their 2021 season. At 4-8, their chances of making the playoffs are minimal at best – most projections put their odds around 3% heading into Week 14.

Let’s break down the final five games on their schedule and predict where they might end up at season’s end.

Week 14: at Houston Texans (2-10)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The good news is that the hardest part of Seattle’s regular season is over, and there are a few pushovers coming up on the schedule. It begins with a trip to Houston, where the Texans have been playing without star quarterback Deshaun Watson all year due to his legal troubles. In his absence, they’ve gone 2-10 and are currently in line for a top-three pick in the draft. The Seahwks are favored by more than a touchdown for this matchup and it would be nothing less than humiliating to lose this one.

Prediction: Seahawks win, record improves to 5-8.

Week 15: at Los Angeles Rams (8-4)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

This may be the most critical game remaining on the Seahawks’ schedule – it’s also the hardest to predict. On paper, the Rams clearly have a better team this year and they have won four of the last five matchups in this rivalry. However, their offensive production has fallen off a cliff since early in the year and Matt Stafford may be starting to feel his age. If they win the turnover battle, stealing this one will be possible. Still, it’s difficult to imagine Seattle’s offensive line holding up against a defensive front that’s added Von Miller since their last meeting.

Prediction: Seahawks lose, record drops to 5-9.

Week 16: vs. Chicago Bears (4-8)

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears appear to have found their franchise quarterback of the future in Justin Fields. Unfortunately, they’re still being held back by head coach Matt Nagy, whose job should be in serious jeopardy once the season is over. Chicago will also have to finish out the rest of the year without star pass rusher Khalil Mack, a devastating blow to their defense. Seattle should be able to take care of business here, especially playing at home.

Prediction: Seahawks win, improving record to 6-9.

Week 17: vs. Detroit Lions (1-10-1)

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions finally got their first win of the year last week against the Vikings thanks to a walkoff touchdown by Jared Goff. It’s a nice consolation prize for the longest-suffering fanbase in sports but this team is still going nowhere fast. Losing to Detroit at this point would be a fire-everybody-and-start-over kind of affair.

Prediction: Seahawks win, improving record to 7-9.

Week 18: at Arizona Cardinals (10-2)

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

And now we come to the season finale and most important game of the year. Depending on how the rest of the NFC field plays out, winning in Week 18 just might be enough to squeeze the Seahawks into the No. 7 seed. However, Arizona is a far-superior team in every respect. Unless the Cardinals already have a first-round bye locked up (unlikely given Green Bay’s head-to-head tiebreaker), they’ll be playing their starters. We expect that Seattle will put up a good fight here but ultimately fall short.

Prediction: Seahawks lose, finishing the season with a 7-10 record.

