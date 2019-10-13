Seahawks break out NSYNC dance during best touchdown celebration of the year

The Seattle Seahawks wanted to send the Cleveland Browns a message Sunday. But in order to get their point across, the Seahawks had to channel the spirt of ‘90s boy band NSYNC.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Following a score late in the second quarter, four Seahawks celebrated by performing NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” dance in the end zone. It looks like they spent some time practicing their moves.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Did all that choreography pay off? Based on NSYNC’s reaction, we’re going to say yes.

Performing that celebration at that time was a risk, however. The Seahawks fell into a big hole early, and spent a large portion of the game battling back from that deficit. The team’s late second-half score — a Russell Wilson pass to Jaron Brown — brought the Seahawks within two points.

The team would later take the lead in the third quarter, when Wilson found Brown for another touchdown. The Seahawks would go on to win the game 32-28. Sadly, the Seahawks did not break out a Backstreet Boys dance for Brown’s second score.

Here’s hoping the team rights that wrong in Week 7.

———

Story continues

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: