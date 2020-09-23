Seahawks Brandon Shell takes shot at former team, Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

This time last year, the New York Jets started off the season with an 0-2 record. The same way they are starting off this NFL season as well.

Both Brandon Shell and Kelvin Beachum were both on the Jets last year, and now are on teams that are 2-0 to start the season (Seahawks & Cardinals), and the two couldn’t be happier about it.

After experiencing some miserable seasons in green and white, the former Jets linemen appear to be relieved that they’re now on winning clubs.

Shell commented on Beachum’s Instagram post on Monday, writing, “2-0 feels good huh.” Beachum responded by saying that he’s trying hard not to petty, but included multiple laughing emojis.

Brandon Shell and Kelvin Beachum, both 2-0 on their new teams since leaving NYJ, cracking jokes about the #Jets on instagram.



See a trend? pic.twitter.com/c4feco61lD — James Cunningham (@JCunninghamNFL) September 21, 2020

I mean, to be fair, who can blame them for having a little bit of a laugh in all of this when it comes to the Jets?

The offensive line was made to be the scapegoat of New York’s miscues in 2019, but the past two games show that the Jets’ offensive struggles go way beyond just the issues involving the big men up front.

Both Shell and Beachum will actually have a chance to face their former team in Week’s 14 and 5 in the regular season.

For just the first two games of the season, the Jets don’t look like they are going to put up much of a fight from here on out.

Shell and Beachunm have the last laugh until l proven otherwise.

