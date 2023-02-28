Seahawks ‘bracing’ for Sean Desai to get Eagles defensive coordinator job

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll will be addressing the media in a few minutes at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. No doubt he will be asked about his most popular assistant, associate head coach Sean Desai. In recent days he earned a second interview for the Eagles’ defensive coordinator job and emerged as a finalist. Now it seems like he’s the odds-on favorite.

According to a report by Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, folks in both Seattle and Philadelphia are “bracing” for Desai to get the job.

#Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai has emerged as a strong candidate for the Eagles DC job, with people with Seattle and other candidates for the Philly job bracing for Desai to get it, sources told @DanGrazianoESPN and me. Philly still going through process, with nothing… https://t.co/uYNcmTCmWF — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 28, 2023

Desai joined Carroll’s staff last year and has been working closely with defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt gameplanning each week. He spent the previous nine seasons working as a defensive assistant for the Bears in a variety of roles, including defensive coordinator in 2021.

Losing Desai would represent a significant blow for Seattle’s staff. He is one of the most highly-regarded young coaches in the NFL and certainly appears to be on-track for a head coach job some day.

