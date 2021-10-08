Seahawks bracing for Russell Wilson to miss ‘at least a month’ with finger injury

According to a report by Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, the Seahawks are bracing for quarterback Russell Wilson to miss the next month and possibly up to 6-8 weeks with a ruptured middle-finger tendon that will likely require surgery. Wilson injured the middle finger on his throwing hand in last night’s home loss to the Rams, officially the most costly game in the Pete Carroll era. Wilson has reportedly spent the day with a hand specialist in California and has gotten an MRI.

If Wilson is sidelined, Seattle will turn to Geno Smith. He put in a quality effort against LA, going 10/17 for 131 yards and a touchdown. Smith also threw an interception, but he can hardly be blamed for Tyler Lockett getting tripped up on his route.

Even if Smith exceeds our wildest expectations, this is a step down for Seattle’s offense. Wilson was on a torrid pace to begin the 2021 season.

