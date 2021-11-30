Seahawks: Best and worst PFF player grades from Week 12 loss

The Seahawks are a mess. Monday night’s loss to Washington proved that right now they can’t even beat the most mediocre of competition at the bottom of the pile in the NFC. Seattle’s postseason odds have dropped to just 1% and they still don’t hold a single tie-breaker.

Let’s review the team’s best and worst Pro Football Focus grades for Week 12.

Top five grades on offense

The offense is broken, but there were a few bright spots last night. The tight ends were productive and the tackles held their own, even if the rest of the offensive line went to pieces.

OT Duane Brown: 79.2

TE Will Dissly: 74.0

TE Gerald Everett: 71.6

WR Tyler Lockett: 69.6

OT Brandon Shell: 64.3

Bottom five grades on offense

The team’s biggest liability on this side of the ball was Kyle Fuller, who’s been replaced at center by Ethan Pocic but was filling in at left guard for an injured Damien Lewis. The interior in general was a mess, but Fuller was a total dud.

LG Kyle Fuller: 28.9

RB Alex Collins: 40.8

WR Dee Eskridge: 45.6

WR Freddie Swain: 50.8

RG Gabe Jackson: 52.0

Top five grades on defense

On defense, Seattle got more exceptional play at safety plus a solid outing from Sidney Jones, who’s taken over Tre Brown’s left cornebrack spot.

SS Jamal Adams: 75.9

DT Al Woods: 74.6

FS Quandre Diggs: 72.0

LB Boggy Wagner: 68.2

CB Sidney Jones: 67.3

Bottom five grades on defense

Carlos Dunlap played a big part in the Seahawks’ defensive resurgence last season. However, he’s been an absolute bomb this year. Slot defender Ugo Amadi has also been struggling for most of the 2021 campaign.

DE Carlos Dunlap: 30.5

DE Rasheem Green: 35.6

DT L.J. Collier: 43.6

DB Ugo Amadi: 49.1

DE Darrell Taylor: 49.7

