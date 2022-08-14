Seahawks: Best and worst PFF grades from preseason Week 1

Pro Football Focus has released the player grades from last night’s preseason game between the Seahawks against the Steelers. The team got some strong performances from its young offensive line. However, Pittsburgh came away with a victory thanks to a clutch touchdown drive led by rookie QB Kenny Pickett, who excelled in his debut against Seattle’s defense.

Here is a look at the team’s top and bottom five individual grades on both offense and defense.

Top-five grades on offense

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

G Phil Haynes: 90.6

QB Geno Smith: 84.5

RT Abe Lucas: 82.4

TE Tyler Mabry: 80.5

OT Stone Forsythe: 79.7

Bottom-five grades on offense

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

TE Noah Fant: 49.1

OT Greg Eiland: 50.8

TE Colby Parkinson: 53.8

WR Cody Thompson: 54.1

WR Deontez Alexander: 55.9

Top-five grades on defense

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Boye Mafe: 84.9

CB Ugo Amadi: 79.3

CB Jameson Houston: 76.2

DT Myles Adams: 75.9

DB Marquise Blair: 74.1

Bottom-five grades on defense

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

DT Jarrod Hewitt: 26.6

OLB Alton Robinson: 33.3

CB Tariq Woolen: 35.6

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe: 36.7

OLB Darrell Taylor: 41.2

