Seahawks: Best and worst PFF grades from Week 18 win over Cardinals

The Seahawks finished their 2021 season on a high note, going out with a convincing win over the Cardinals on Sunday, 38-30. Let’s take a look at one more round of weekly grades from Pro Football Focus.

Here are Seattle’s five best and worst performers in Week 18 according to PFF.

Top five grades on offense

(AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

WR Tyler Lockett: 82.7

RB Rashaad Penny: 80.8

WR D.K. Metcalf: 75.6

LT Duane Brown: 71.2

QB Russell Wilson: 68.7

Bottom five grades on offense

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

WR Dee Eskridge: 53.3

TE Gerald Everett: 53.8

RB DeeJay Dallas: 58.1

WR Penny hart: 58.7

RB Travis Homer: 59.4

Top five grades on defense

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

CB D.J. Reed: 83.5

CB Sidney Jones: 81.3

DT Poona Ford: 71.8

DB Ugo Amadi: 70.4

S Josh Jones: 69.0

Bottom five grades on defense

(AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

DE Benson Mayowa: 40.6

DL L.J. Collier: 43.6

DT Bryan Mone: 45.3

DE Rasheem Green: 48.9

DL Robert Nkemdiche: 57.1

