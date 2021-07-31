Seahawks Ben Burr-Kirven heads into 2021 with uncertainty but optimism

Surrounded by veteran stud linebacker Bobby Wagner and young up-and-comer Jordyn Brooks, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven heads into the 2021 season with uncertainty.

Most of Burr-Kirven’s playing time has been on special teams. However, he is treating this offseason like he will be a starter on the field in September.

“I think you still approach it like you are going to be a starter,’’ Burr-Kirven said. “And that’s what everybody has to do because the reality of the game we play is you’re always one play away from being in the game. I think that’s the only way to do it. If you have that mindset that ‘Oh, I’m a backup’ then you are not going to prepare the way you need to.’’

Indeed, injuries are common in the NFL, and players must always be prepared to be thrust into action even when they least expect it.

Burr-Kirven expressed his reverence for Wagner and former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright, stating that they showed him what it takes to excel at the professional level beyond the basics.

“Everybody knows how to play football if you make it this far,” he continued. “You know how to study tape and all that. But there is so much from the recovery aspect, time management. Having Bobby and K.J. when I came in kind of opened my eyes to know there is so much more to being a football player than coming out and practicing hard and watching film.’’

Burr-Kirven will likely spend most of his third year in the NFL on special teams, but he could see the field on defense more frequently if complications arise.

