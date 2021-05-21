Seahawks to begin 2021 preseason on August 14th against Las Vegas Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks NFL regular-season schedule was revealed last week, but the preseason kickoff times and dates for most teams were not released.

On Friday, those dates and times for Seattle’s preseason games were officially revealed.

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on their socials that they will be hosting the Seahawks on Saturday, August 14th with a kickoff time of 6 PM PT.

With no more setbacks because of the pandemic, Nevada should be fully re-opened with fans in attendance.

The Los Angeles Chargers also released their kickoff time for the final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Chargers will head to Lumen Field on Saturday, August 28 at 7:00 p.m. to face the Seahawks.

PRE SZN 👀 pic.twitter.com/zWgnUBcmkN — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 21, 2021

Seahawks will then open the regular season at Indianapolis on Sept. 12.

Now, all we can do is wait for the season to get back going here in the next few months.