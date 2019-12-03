Seahawks beat Vikings to top the NFC West

The Seattle Seahawks join the San Francisco 49ers on top of the NFC West after their win over the Minnesota Vikings.

In a brilliant game on Monday Night Football, the Seahawks came through as 37-30 victors thanks in part to four consecutive second-half scores.

The defeat also means that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is now 0-8 when playing in the NFL’s primetime Monday slot.

Pete Carroll’s men are now 10-2, while the Vikings fall to 8-4 and are playing catch-up with the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.

Russell Wilson connected with David Moore for a 60-yard TD, Wilson's 9th deep TD pass this season, tied for most in the NFL (with Patrick Mahomes).@DangeRussWilson ranks 2nd among all QB in Comp Pct Above Expectation (+13.1%) on deep pass attempts.#MINvsSEA | #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/1Evmm3NG91 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 3, 2019

At halftime, the Vikings were 17-10 up but their second half unravelled as the Seahawks reeled up 24 unanswered points and the Vikings lost running-back Dalvin Cook to an injury.

Two touchdowns from Rashaad Penny, and one from David Moore – from a Russell Watson 60-yard bomb – were enough to secure the Seahawks a huge win, their sixth straight over Minnesota.

