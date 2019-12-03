Seahawks beat Vikings to top the NFC West

Luke BradshawSports Writer

The Seattle Seahawks join the San Francisco 49ers on top of the NFC West after their win over the Minnesota Vikings.

In a brilliant game on Monday Night Football, the Seahawks came through as 37-30 victors thanks in part to four consecutive second-half scores.

The defeat also means that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is now 0-8 when playing in the NFL’s primetime Monday slot.

Pete Carroll’s men are now 10-2, while the Vikings fall to 8-4 and are playing catch-up with the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.

At halftime, the Vikings were 17-10 up but their second half unravelled as the Seahawks reeled up 24 unanswered points and the Vikings lost running-back Dalvin Cook to an injury.

Two touchdowns from Rashaad Penny, and one from David Moore – from a Russell Watson 60-yard bomb – were enough to secure the Seahawks a huge win, their sixth straight over Minnesota.

