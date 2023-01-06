If Seahawks beat Rams, will become ‘biggest Detroit fans in the world’

The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for their final regular-season game of the year this Sunday, a must-win over the Los Angeles Rams to have any chance of advancing to the playoffs.

Quarterback Geno Smith talked about the state of the team with a playoff berth on the line.

“The entire locker room is focused,” Smith told reporters Thursday. “Everyone is ready to prepare and get ready for the week. Over the course of the season, we have done some good things to put ourselves in this position. Obviously, I wish we could’ve done a lot better, but it is what you want at the end of the year to be playing meaningful games.

“We’ve got one coming up this Sunday.”

But even with a win over the Rams, the Seahawks need a little help from the Lions, who must either win or tie with the Packers for Seattle to advance.

“Obviously, we have to take care of our business first and after that, it comes down to that Detroit–Packers game,” Smith said of the Sunday Night Football matchup. “We can’t control that. All we’ve got is what we can do and that’s going out there and winning this game on Sunday and becoming the biggest Detroit fans in the world after that.”

First, Seattle needs to take care of business at Lumen Field. The Seahawks and Rams are set to kick off at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Related

Pete Carroll expects warm welcome from fans as Bobby Wagner returns

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire