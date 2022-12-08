Seahawks battling injuries at running back spot entering Week 14

The Seattle Seahawks are looking pretty decent in the injury department, save for the running backs, who have been hit pretty hard over the last week.

Seattle faced off against the Rams with one back down already – Travis Homer – who was inactive on game day. Homer was listed on the injury report with a knee and an undisclosed illness.

Coach Pete Carroll was able to provide some updated information during his Wednesday press conference.

“Homer looked good today in the walkthrough, he’s going to practice today,” Carroll told reporters. “That’s a real positive for us.”

However, Carroll confirmed that neither Kenneth Walker III or DeeJay Dallas would be able to participate to start the week. Both suffered ankle injuries in Los Angeles.

“He’s rehabbing all day long, every day, doing everything he can do to get right,” Carroll said of Walker, who’s dealing with an ankle jam. Carroll said he didn’t know yet if Walker would be ready by the Panthers matchup this Sunday.

Dallas, on the other hand, has a shot to return. “If you talk to him he does,” Carroll said. “He was kind of bouncing around today. He didn’t take any snaps in walkthrough, but his attitude is exactly what you want.

“He’s determined to get back, so we’ll see what happens.”

Related

Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen nominated for Pepsi's Rookie of Week 13

List

Seahawks announce 3 roster moves heading into Week 14

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire