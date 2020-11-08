Seahawks back within a score late in third quarter

The second half of Sunday’s game in Buffalo opened with a Seahawks turnover that gave the Bills a chance to break things wide open, but that didn’t happen.

Russell Wilson was stripped by Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes on a sack and cornerback Tre'Davious White recovered on Seattle’s 23-yard-line. They would not maximize the opportunity, however.

Seattle’s defense made a stand that included Carlos Dunlap‘s first sack since joining the team and Buffalo had to settle for a field goal that extended their lead to 27-10. The Seahawks drove for a DeeJay Dallas touchdown run and then forced a quick punt thanks to two more sacks of Josh Allen.

The ensuing drive didn’t get them back into the end zone, but Jason Myers hit a 44-yard field goal that brought them within 27-20 with three minutes to play in the third quarter.

If the defense can continue do it’s job, Wilson will have a chance to pull out a win in his first visit to Buffalo.

