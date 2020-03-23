Seahawks make B.J. Finney, Cedric Ogbuehi signings official

The Seattle Seahawks offensive line will look very different in 2020.

The team announced Monday the signings of B.J. Finney and Cedric Ogbuehi, who will help Seattle bolster its offensive line next season.

The Seahawks added interior depth with Finney, who appeared in 59 games, starting 13, for Pittsburgh over the past four seasons. Finney first came into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State. He's a versatile player, who has seen action at center, left guard and right guard.

Finney's addition will help aid the Seahawks offensive line, who has been dealing with injuries to Justin Britt and Ethan Pocic, who sustained season-ending injuries in 2019. Finney and the Seahawks agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal last week.

Ogbuehi, a former 21st overall pick by Cincinnati in 2015, started 25 games at both left and right tackle for the Bengals in 2016 and 2017. He's been with the Jacksonville Jaguars over the past two seasons, where he served as a reserve lineman.

Ogbuehi will have an opportunity to add depth to the offensive line with George Fant departing for the Jets and Germain Ifedi a free agent. Ogbuehi's deal is said to be one-year, $3.3 million.

