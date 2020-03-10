Seahawks awarded 3 compensatory picks in 2020 NFL Draft

As expected, the Seattle Seahawks have received three compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The league announced that 32 overall comp picks have been given to 15 different clubs.

Seattle received:

Round 3 - 101 overall

Round 4 - 144 overall

Round 6 - 214 overall

Those were awarded to Seattle because Earl Thomas, Justin Coleman and Shamar Stephen left in free agency last year.

The Seahawks now have nine selections overall, starting with the 27th overall pick. The 2020 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday April 23. Don't be surprised to see Seattle move out of the first round (or down in the draft in general) and end up with more than nine picks when it's all said and done.

We'll have a much better idea of the Seahawks draft needs after we see what moves they make (or don't make) in free agency over the next few weks.

