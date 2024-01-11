Seahawks assistant coaches are free to look for other jobs

The Seahawks are about to go through a serious turnover at the top of the organization, and we’ll likely see a radically different front office and coaching staff by the end of it.

According to a report by Jonathan Jones at CBS, Seattle’s assistant coaches are free to look for work elsewhere in the wake of Pete Carroll getting fired as the team’s head coach.

Source: Members of the Seahawks coaching staff have been told they are free to look elsewhere for jobs. The new coach will have full autonomy over the staff. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 10, 2024

Carroll’s assistants will likely not be in too much demand, as Seattle underachieved this season on both sides of the ball.

While offensive coordinator Shane Waldron had his moments the Seahawks finished at No. 17 in points per game, which is obscene given how much talent they have. Defensively, Seattle fell apart down the stretch and finished at No. 25 in scoring defense – making defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt a tough sell for other teams that are in the market for coordinators.

Early in the season, offensive line coach Andy Dickerson was getting a ton of praise, but as injuries assailed the unit the group’s performance dropped off in a bad way. At one point Dickerson would have been a great candidate to move up in his next job, but now that’s far from certain, as well.

This may be the single craziest coaching cycle we have seen – with several quality head coaches and even a couple of future Hall of Famers now on the market.

