Seahawks assign jersey numbers to their 2022 NFL draft class
- Coby BryantAmerican football cornerback
The Seattle Seahawks kicked off rookie minicamp on Friday, and with that, announced the assignment of jersey numbers for this year’s draft class.
Below are the new numbers in ascending order.
No. 8: Cornerback Coby Bryant
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
No. 9: Running back Ken Walker
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
No. 39: Cornerback Tariq Woolen
(AP Photo/Darren Abate)
No. 53: Defensive end/linebacker Boye Mafe
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
No. 67: Left tackle Charles Cross
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
No. 72: Right tackle Abe Lucas
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
No. 81: Wide receiver Bo Melton
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
No 83: Wide receiver Dareke Young
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
No. 92: Defensive end Tyreke Smith
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
