Seahawks assign jersey numbers to their 2022 NFL draft class

The Seattle Seahawks kicked off rookie minicamp on Friday, and with that, announced the assignment of jersey numbers for this year’s draft class.

Below are the new numbers in ascending order.

No. 8: Cornerback Coby Bryant

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

No. 9: Running back Ken Walker

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

No. 39: Cornerback Tariq Woolen

(AP Photo/Darren Abate)

No. 53: Defensive end/linebacker Boye Mafe

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

No. 67: Left tackle Charles Cross

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

No. 72: Right tackle Abe Lucas

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

No. 81: Wide receiver Bo Melton

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

No 83: Wide receiver Dareke Young

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

No. 92: Defensive end Tyreke Smith

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

