Seahawks can't run, 49ers can't score and more NFL Week 1 overreactions

Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season isn't finished, but after Sunday's results, it's not too early to overreact to what happened in the opening games. Every team that won is not headed to the Super Bowl. Every team that lost is not headed to the No. 1 overall draft pick.

In some cases, there is legitimate cause for panic. In others, there is some reason to celebrate.

The rest lie somewhere in between. Here's supporting or debunking the most popular overreaction for each team.

Green Bay Packers 17, Seattle Seahawks 9





Seahawks: "Their running game still stinks, therefore their offense stinks."

It was pretty much all on Russell Wilson to try to save the day, and it was a touchdown-less effort. The truth is the Seahawks need to stop forcing the the power rushing issue with Eddie Lacy, Chris Carson or Thomas Rawls when he can get back. They need to feature C.J. Prosise in the uptempo attack that made Wilson thrive in the second half of 2015, now that Doug Baldwin and Paul Richardson are a dangerous receiving pair. It also would help if tight end Jimmy Graham, you know, catches the ball when it's thrown to him.

Packers: "Dom Capers finally has the pass defense right."

Mike Daniels and Nick Perry led the team's strong pressure against Seattle with 1 1/2 sacks each, but there are still real concerns in downfield coverage. Those will be tested against the Falcons next Sunday night.









Carolina Panthers 23, San Francisco 49ers 3





49ers: "So much for Kyle Shanahan's offensive genius away from the Falcons."

San Francisco lost the debut of its new head coach, but new starting QB Brian Hoyer and the rest of the team's wholesale new parts at wideout (Pierre Garcon, Marquise Goodwin, Trent Taylor), tight end (George Kittle), running back (Matt Breida) and fullback (Kyle Juszczyk) weren't as lost as the score indicates. There were a lot of disconnects, as everything beyond holdover feature back Carlos Hyde was out of sync. The versatile talent and depth will lead to big plays and better days soon.

Panthers: "Cam Newton still looks off in this offense."

Newton passed the century mark in passer rating and adjusted well to throwing more to a dynamic running back in rookie Christian McCaffrey. But beyond the familiar outside scoring bomb to new deep threat Russell Shepard, he couldn't get anything going to his wideouts and tight end Greg Olsen. The Panthers didn't run as efficiently as they can with McCafrrey and Jonathan Stewart. Once that comes, helped by being less tentative with his running, Newton can be more MVP-like overall.









Dallas Cowboys 19, New York Giants 3





Giants: "Eli Manning and this offense is clueless without Odell Beckham Jr."

The line remains is awful, and the running game is non-existent. Turns out their passing game can go into the tank, too, with nobody picking up the pieces for OBJ. Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Shane Vereen flashed only as checkdowns, and Brandon Marshall was checked out for most of the game. It's all true.

Cowboys: "Doomsday is back with all their defensive changes."

Eli and his weapons, even without Beckham, were supposed to have success facing a makeshift front and shaky new-look secondary. But Dallas, anchored by Sean Lee and its linebacker corps, was in position to clean up everything short-to-intermediate. The Cowboys are set to be overachievers again but will struggle against better pass protection units that can push the ball downfield.

Los Angeles Rams 46, Indianapolis Colts 9





Colts: "This team is really nothing without Andrew Luck and Vontae Davis."

They fell hard missing their offensive leader and best defensive player. Unfortunately, the statement is absolutely true given, you know, they were playing the Rams.

Rams: "Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and the rest of this offense is unstoppable with Sean McVay."

Sure, the stats were ridiculously inflated for the Rams' young QB and running back because of Indy being a hapless defensive opponent. But it's pretty clear L.A. is back to fielding more than a respectable attack with legitimate skill players.

Jacksonville Jaguars 29, Houston Texans 7





Texans: "They can't do anything with that offensive line."

That's definitely a worthy reaction after Houston gave up 10 sacks and showed a sputtering running game that didn't help QBs Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson. But there should also be a lot more concern about a pass rush that has J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus not dropping Blake Bortles once.

