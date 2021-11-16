Seahawks anxious to get rookie receiver Dee Eskridge rolling soon

Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge was finally activated back to the 53-man roster from the injured reserve last week in time to face the Packers in Green Bay. Eskridge had been sidelined on the IR since the season opener when he suffered a concussion.

“He’s just getting going, he’s just getting back,” Carroll explained on Monday. ‘Yeah of course, we are anxious to get him rolling, but there weren’t enough plays for anyone to get going.”

Eskridge did see some very limited action on Sunday – five total snaps during which he logged one reception on two targets for negative four yards.

“Dee has been out for a long time, he’s missed a lot of football,” Carroll continued. “That was kind of the game where we were hoping he could get in, get started, and get going from here. We hope to see him more.

‘He made it through okay, so that was a really good sign.”

