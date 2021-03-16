Seahawks have another chance at landing a star C after Raiders cut Rodney Hudson originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

On Monday, the Seahawks saw All-Pro center Corey Linsley sign a record deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. For whatever reason, whether it be because they got outbid or didn't pursue, it appeared Seattle missed its only chance to land an elite center.

Now the Seahawks have a second chance at acquiring a top-shelf center due to a curious move from the Las Vegas Raiders. On Tuesday, the Raiders cut three-time Pro Bowler Rodney Hudson, a move that results in $15.6 million in dead cap space and a net loss of $2 million in 2021.

According to Mark Sanchez, Hudson requested to be released by Las Vegas.

The @Raiders grant Rodney Hudson’s request to be released after agreement to void his $3.5 MM guarantee for this season. Elite center will now be a free agent. @NFL @GOATFARMMEDIA @4th_and_forever — Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) March 16, 2021

Hudson will be 32 years old in July, but he's still playing at a high level and is considered one of the league's top centers. According to Pro Football Focus, he's the NFL's top-graded center since 2015. He's also remarkably reliable, having missed just four games since 2013.

Scott Pioli, the former Chiefs GM who drafted Hudson in the second-round of the 2011 NFL Draft, called him, "arguably the best ahd most consistent pass blocking center in the NFL over the last decade." That's a trait Seattle could use in a division loaded with standout defensive linemen, Aaron Donald chief among them.

Rodney Hudson released by @Raiders - one of my favorite picks during my time in KC- 3x Pro Bowler is a TREMENDOUS leader. Immediately the top IOL free agent. Arguably best & most consistent pass blocking center in the #NFL over the last decade -not just by @PFF but on tape too pic.twitter.com/CTH4NA41nb — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) March 16, 2021

Hudson's age might allow Seattle to sign him to a shorter-term deal compared to Linsley's five-year contract. That could prove valuable because while Russell Wilson desires a better offensive line, there's no guarantee that investing at center and left guard will keep him with the Seahawks long term. Thus, Hudson could be a short-term olive branch offered to Wilson with the safety net of it being a short-term commitment should Wilson decide he wants to be traded next offseason.

Seattle is one of the few teams yet to sign an outside free agent so far. Hudson would be a tremendous player to start considering the team's desperation for a new center and the troubled relationship the team has with Wilson.

The Seahawks will surely have competition for Hudson's services, though, meaning they might have to loosen up the purse strings a bit more than John Schneider and Pete Carroll commonly prefer to in free agency.