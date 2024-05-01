Seahawks announce they have waived outside linebacker Levi Bell

The Seahawks will be officially signing a bunch of undrafted free agents later this week. To help make room for that fresh crop of college free agents, the team just announced that they have waived outside linebacker Levi Bell.

While he was a darling of the 2023 preseason campaign, Bell never actually got on the field for the Seahawks during the regular season as a rookie. He spent most of the year on the practice squad, and part of it on injured reserve with an undisclosed issue. Seattle now has 72 players on the 90-man roster, which should be about full when the UDFAs are announced.

Consider Bell a victim of the change at head coach the team has gone through this offseason. He performed well in August and clearly has potential but obviously he is not in Mike Macdonald’s plans. By cutting him now they give him a chance to catch on somewhere else where he could make more of an impact. Our best guess is that a smart team will pick him up off waivers.

Among the undrafted free agents Seattle has reportedly signed, there’s a couple of edge defenders: Sundiata Anderson from Grambling State and Nelson Ceasar from Houston. The Seahawks did not pick anyone on the edge during the draft itself.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire