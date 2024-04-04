Seahawks announce new VP of football administration

The Seahawks made a notable behind-the-scenes move on Wednesday for their front office. The team announced that they are hiring Joey Laine as their new vice president of football administration.

Laine had been working as a cap analyst for the Packers, where general manager John Schneider came up. He replaces Matt Thomas, who had previously held the position since 2013. Laine has also worked for the Bears as their director of football administration for seven years after spending 10 seasons with the Saints.

At least to start Laine has his work cut out for him regarding Seattle’s salary cap situation. Before they announced the signing of Laviska Shenault the team had around $2 million in cap space leftover for the 2024 season. However, that figure doesn’t account for what it will cost to sign their rookie class, so the real number is closer to $3 million over the limit.

