Seahawks announce they’ve waived 5 players to get roster down to 80
NFL teams have until Tuesday to trim their rosters from 85 players down to 80 as Phase 2 of the offseason cuts. The Seattle Seahawks got a head start on Saturday afternoon, waiving five players to get in compliance.
Here is a review of today’s announced moves.
Waived: LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
Waived: SS Bubba Bolden
Waived: TE Cade Brewer
Waived: DT Matt Gotel
Waived: CB Elijah Jones
