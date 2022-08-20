Seahawks announce they’ve waived 5 players to get roster down to 80

NFL teams have until Tuesday to trim their rosters from 85 players down to 80 as Phase 2 of the offseason cuts. The Seattle Seahawks got a head start on Saturday afternoon, waiving five players to get in compliance.

Here is a review of today’s announced moves.

Waived: LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Waived: SS Bubba Bolden

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Waived: TE Cade Brewer

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Waived: DT Matt Gotel

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Waived: CB Elijah Jones

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

