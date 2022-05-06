Seahawks announce they’ve signed 4 picks plus 14 undrafted free agents
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Seattle SeahawksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Seattle Seahawks announced they’ve signed four of their 2022 NFL draft picks as well as 14 undrafted free agents.
Here are all the rookies who have signed so far.
Fifth-round pick: UTSA CB Tariq Woolen
Fifth-round pick: Ohio State EDGE Tyreke Smith
Seventh-round pick: Rutgers WR Bo Melton
Seventh-round pick: Lenoir-Rhyne WR Dareke Young
UDFA: Virginia FS Joey Blount
UDFA: Miami SS Bubba Bolden
UDFA: Texas TE Cade Brewer
UDFA: Georgia State OL Shamarious Gilmore
UDFA: West Florida DT Matthew Gotel
UDFA: Houston WR Jake Herslow
UDFA: NC State LB Levi Jones
UDFA: Louisiana-Lafayette QB Levi Lewis
UDFA: Florida Atlanta TE John Mitchell
UDFA: Wisconsin SS Scott Nelson
UDFA: Framingham State LB Josh Onujiogu
UDFA: Auburn WR Demetris Robertson
UDFA: FIU CB Josh Valentine-Turner
UDFA: Nebraska SS Deontai Williams
Rookie minicamp begins today and runs through the weekend. We will be hearing from head coach Pete Carroll both today and Sunday.
Related
Seahawks: 2020 and 2021 highlights for undrafted rookie QB Levi Lewis
List
Seahawks: Ranking 11 free agents to target after the 2022 NFL draft