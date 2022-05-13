Seahawks announce they’ve signed 2 wide receivers, waived 4 others

The Seahawks are shaking up their wide receiver room about a week after the conclusion of their 2022 rookie minicamp.

The team just announced several roster moves, all involving receivers.

Signed: WR Deontez Alexander

Signed: WR Kevin Kassis

Waived: WR Matt Cole

Waived: WR Jake Herslow

Waived: WR John Mitchell

Waived: WR Demetris Robinson

Alexander and Kassis both went undrafted after finishing their college careers at Franklin College and Montana State, respectively. They should be on the bottom end of the depth chart at this position along with Cade Johnson, Aaron Fuller and seventh-round draft picks Bo Melton and Dareke Young.

Seattle has one of the league’s deepest wide receiver rooms. So, making the intitial 53-man roster will likely require a strong showing over the summer and during the preseason.

