Seahawks announce updated jersey numbers and changes for 2023

The Seattle Seahawks reported to the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton on Monday for the start of Phase One of the offseason workouts.

With the addition of some players to the roster via free agency, the team announced the new jersey number assignments as well as a few changes made by existing players.

Below is a look a who will wear which number in 2023.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner: Jersey No. 54

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 02: Under laser lights, Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks is introduced before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field on December 02, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

After wearing No. 45 during his one year with the Rams, Wagner is returning to the number he wore in Seattle throughout his career as a Seahawk.

Defensive lineman Jarran Reed: Jersey No. 90

Nov 5, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) reacts to a play against the Washington Redskins during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Reed is also returning to his former number with the Seahawks, No. 90. He did briefly wear No. 91 in Seattle when Jadeveon Clowney wore No. 90.

Defensive end Dre'mont Jones: Jersey No. 55

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 02: Dre’Mont Jones #93 of the Denver Broncos reacts in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jones has elected to move on from the No. 93 he wore while he was with the Broncos.

Linebacker Devin Bush: Jersey No. 11

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) takes the field to play the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Bush is also moving on from the number he wore with his former team and opted for No. 11 in Seattle.

Safety Julian Love: Jersey No. 20

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) reacts to a defensive play against the Washington Commanders during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Love is actually sticking with the same jersey number he sported in New York for the last three years.

Center Evan Brown: Jersey No. 63

Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Brown will also sport the same number he wore last season.

Wide receiver Cody Thompson: Jersey No. 13

Aug 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody Thompson (11) reacts after a first down against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson is swapping out jerseys for hopefully-lucky No. 13.

Linebacker Chris Garrett: Jersey No. 48

Aug 18, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Chris Garrett (48) during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, Garrett is the final number change, from No. 70 to No. 48.

