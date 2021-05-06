Seahawks announce signing of tight end Nick Guggemos

Lindsey Wisniewski
·1 min read
Seahawks announce signing of tight end Nick Guggemos originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After claiming linebacker Nate Evans off waivers Wednesday, the Seahawks are making moves at other positions too when it comes to roster building for the upcoming season.

On Thursday afternoon, the team announced it has signed a new tight end. Meet Nick Guggemos from John Schneider’s alma mater, University of St. Thomas.

The 6-foot-4, 248-pounder hasn’t taken the football field for UST since 2018 after injuries derailed his college career. Guggemos played wide receiver at St. Thomas, and also competed in track and field.

He recently appeared at University of Minnesota’s Pro Day where he posted a 4.49, 40-yard dash, 5-10-5 of 4.12, 3-cone drill time of 6.93, broad jump of 10’11, vertical of 38.5” and 25 bench reps.

Guggemos is the son of former NFL defensive back and kick returner, Neal Guggemos, who spent three seasons with the Vikings and New York Giants from 1986-88.

Guggemos will have an opportunity to show why he deserves to be one Russell Wilson’s future pass-catching options. Seattle’s tight end room consists of Gerald Everett, who the Seahawks acquired in March on a one-year deal, as well as Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry.

