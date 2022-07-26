Seahawks announce several roster moves ahead of 2022 training camp

The Seattle Seahawks reported to training camp at the VMAC in Renton today and will hold their first practice tomorrow.

The team has announced several roster moves, including signing the remainder of their 2022 draft class. Here’s a quick review of each transaction.

Signed: OLB Boye Mafe

The first move of the day was reported earlier by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network: second-round pick Boye Mafe, an edge defender from Minnesota, has signed his rookie contract. Mafe has drawn comparisons to former Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril.

Signed: RB Ken Walker

Seattle just announced a few other rookies have signed as well, including their other second-round pick, Ken Walker. A running back out of Michigan State, Walker was the second running back selected in this draft class but is considered the top prospect at his position by many analysts.

Signed: CB Coby Bryant

Finally, the last unsigned rookie of the 2022 class was Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant, who was selected in the fourth round. Bryant won the Jim Thorpe award last season for his outstanding play opposite top-five pick Ahmad Gardner. He should have a legitimate chance to start Week 1.

Released: RB Chris Carson

Not all of today’s news was positive. The worst of it regards running back Chris Carson, who’s being forced to retire due to his neck injury. The team has officialy released Carson with a failed physical designation, so he’ll get several million dollars in compensation. Carson won’t officially announce his retirement in the hopes that his neck might still recover.

Waived: LB Ben Burr-Kirven

Carson isn’t the only player who failed his physical, though. Former Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven had the same issue. He suffered a torn ACL during the preseason last year and missed the entire 2021 season. Burr-Kirven has been waived and will revert to the team’s injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

PUP list: CB Tre Brown

The Seahawks also announced that four players will begin training camp on the physical unable to perform (PUP) list, including cornerback Tre Brown. He also suffered a knee injury last season, but he was at least able to show promise in his six games on the field. Brown was the team’s second-round draft pick in 2021.

PUP list: LB Jon Rhattigan

Backup linebacker Jon Rhattigan is also starting camp on the PUP list. The Army product played 14 games last season, exclusively on special teams – where he played 250 snaps.

PUP list: OT Liam Ryan

One of the team’s undrafted free agents is also starting on PUP. Former Washington State left tackle Liam Ryan suffered a previously unreported injury during the offseason program. Seattle is not revealing the nature of his injury at this time.

PUP list: OLB Tyreke Smith

Last but not least, fifth-round draft pick Tyreke Smith is also starting camp on the PUP list. Like Ryan, he was injured at some point during the offseason. The team is also not disclosing what his injury is at this time.

