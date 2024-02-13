Seahawks announce Ryan Grubb, Aden Durde hires along with five other coaches

The Seahawks announced the addition of seven coaches to Mike Macdonald's staff, including confirmation of the top coaches on offense, defense and special teams.

Ryan Grubb will be the offensive coordinator, Aden Durde will be the defensive coordinator, and Jay Harbaugh will be the top special teams coach. Grubb was at the University of Washington last year and joined former Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer at Alabama before reversing course to take the Seahawks job. Durde was the defensive line coach for the Cowboys and Harbaugh ran special teams at Michigan.

The Seahawks also confirmed that former Bills defensive coordinator and Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier will be their assistant head coach.

Offensive line coach Scott Huff, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti, and defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Karl Scott are the other official additions to the staff.