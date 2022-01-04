Seahawks announce roster moves, including Alex Collins to IR

The Seattle Seahawks just announced a few roster moves as they head into the final week of their 2021 season.

Here are today’s transactions.

Placed on injured reserve: RB Alex Collins

First, the team has placed running back Alex Collins on the injured reserve list. Collins had a breakout performance against the Steelers in Week 6, posting 101 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. However, he got hurt in the same game and was never able to get off the injury report. Collins finishes the seaosn with 411 rushing yards and two scores.

Signed off practice squad: RB Josh Johnson

Taking Collins’ place on the 53-man roster will be Josh Johnson, who has just been signed from the practice squad. Johnson is an undrafted rookie who’s been active for two games this year. He’s played 28 snaps, all on special teams.

Activated from COVID-19 list: CB Bless Austin

The Seahawks also activated cornerback Bless Austin from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Austin started one game this season for Seattle and had an awful time trying to cover Odell Beckham Jr. one on one. He’s missed four tackles and allowed a 70.0% completion rate.

DB Gavin Heslop was also placed on the COVID-19 list. He’s also on IR.

