Seahawks announce Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19
Seattle Seahawks announce head coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The way New England has structured its 2022 offensive staff is still a matter of intrigue. It’s been reported that senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia will be the team’s de facto offensive coordinator this season. He’s also reportedly been relaying the plays to quarterback Mac Jones’ headset during training camp practices. But as [more]
“The league should be ashamed of themselves,” one person tweeted.
According to Sportico, the Dallas Cowboys are worth about $7.64 billion.
Mitch Trubisky compared playing one year in Buffalo versus the four seasons he played with the Bears.
The retired judge who gave Deshaun Watson a measly six-game suspension deserves criticism, but the NFL failed to make a strong enough case against QB.
Only two Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent most of their careers with the Cowboys are not in the team’s Ring of Honor. Owner Jerry Jones went into the Pro Football of Fame in 2017, and former coach Jimmy Johnson earned a spot in Canton in 2020. Jones makes up the one-man committee that [more]
6 game suspension for Watson means 6 games for Brissett to start. Ranking those 6 from easiest to hardest:
There's an interesting development with Teven Jenkins. Per Ian Rapoport, the Bears have been engaging in trade talks involving Jenkins.
One quote from an anonymous defensive coordinator in a story in the Athletic caused big waves last week in the NFL.
The New York Giants returned to practice on Monday -- this time with pads on -- and here are 8 quick takeaways from the day's action.
Gary Lineker has deleted a tweet amid a backlash over a "misogynist" pun he made about Chloe Kelly's goal celebration after scoring the winner in the Euro 2022 women's final.
The Patriots defense remained in control of team drills with the Patriots putting on pads for the first time.
The pads came on Monday and Jordan Davis started to shine. That and more in today's practice observations. By Dave Zangaro
Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces are cleaning up at LIV events.
Tom Brady didn't have much to say Monday about the recent retirement of Rob Gronkowski
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield doesn't seem worried about the Browns, Deshaun Watson or Week 1 at the moment.
Following his massive contract extension to remain in San Francisco, which was confirmed by NBC Sports Bay Area, Deebo Samuel posted an NSFW reaction to his Twitter account.
The NFL now has 72 hours to appeal the Watson ruling, and if it does, the words of independent disciplinary arbitrator Sue L. Robinson could become the major focus.
Preseason College Football AP Poll All-Time Rankings: What schools got the most respect from the preseason AP polls since 1950?
Larry Bird shared some candid remarks from one Celtics legend to another Monday while reflecting on the life of Hall of Famer Bill Russell.