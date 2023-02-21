Seahawks announce one-year extension for G Phil Haynes

The Seattle Seahawks have announced a one-year contract extension for guard Phil Haynes. He has been with Seattle since 2019, when they picked him in the fourth round of the NFL draft.

Haynes (6-foot-4, 322 pounds) has served as the team’s top backup guard behind starting LG Damien Lewis and RG Gabe Jackson. This past season he regularly rotated with Jackson at right guard, putting in a total of 485 offensive snaps.

Financial details of the deal have not been reported as of yet, but last year Hayned signed a one-year contract worth $2.54 million. Odds are the new deal he signed is similar.

More Latest Seahawks News!

Seahawks have at least 2 players on PFF's top 101 list for 2022 Window now open for clubs to designate a Franchise or Transition Player Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen's Week 10 pick is NFL's 100th-best play of 2022

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire