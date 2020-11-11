Seahawks announce no fans will be allowed Week 11 vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks released a statement on Tuesday announcing that fans will not be permitted to enter CenturyLink Field for the Nov. 19 game against the Arizona Cardinals due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Washington state.

“Through ongoing collaboration with local public health and government officials, we have decided we will continue without fans in attendance at our home game on November 19 vs. Arizona,” the team’s official statement reads. “Should they determine conditions have improved enough for us to host fans in a limited capacity in December, we will announce those plans at a later date.”

Through ongoing collaboration with local public health and government officials, we have decided that we will continue without fans in attendance at our home game on 11/19 vs. Arizona. More Info: https://t.co/SJsqPD1j7Z pic.twitter.com/NQPoaimsXL — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 11, 2020





None of the Seahawks’ four home games thus far have had fans in the stadium (all four have been wins). The Bills, Patriots, Jets, Giants, Raiders, Chargers, Rams, Bears, Packers, and 49ers also have yet to allow any fans or family to attend home games this year.

The Seahawks have three home matchups scheduled in December. They have not ruled out the possibility of letting fans attend those games in a limited capacity, but unless the rate of infection slows quickly, it is looking more and more unlikely that the 12th man will step foot into CenturyLink Field this season.

Related