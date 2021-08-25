Seahawks announce Mike Holmgren, Matt Hasselbeck will join ring of honor

Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson aren’t the first super-successful head coach and quarterback combination in Seahawks history. The team just announced that another famous pairing will be joining the ring of honor soon: Mike Holmgren and Matt Hasselbeck.

Holmgren coached the team from 1999-2008 and had a pretty strong run. Seattle went 86-74 in the regular season during that time and won five division titles.For most of Holmgren’s tenure as head coach, his starting quarterback was Hasselbeck. After coming over in a trade from Green Bay in 2001, Hasselbeck became Seattle’s starter for the next 10 years. He went 138-131 during that stretch, which included three Pro Bowl appearances in 2003, 2005 and 2007.

Hasselbeck will be inducted into the ring of honor first, during halftime of the Seahawks’ Monday Night Football game against the Saints on October 25. Holmgren will go in the following week during halftime of another game against the Jaguars.

Previous additions to the ring of honor include Steve Largent, Jim Zorn, Dave Brown, Pete Gross, Curt Warner, Jacob Green, Kenny Easley, Dave Krieg, Chuck Knox, Cortez Kennedy, Walter Jones and the late former owner Paul Allen.

