Seahawks announce joint practices with Titans ahead of preseason game

The Seahawks will be practicing with the Titans for a couple of days in August ahead of their Preseason Week 2 matchup on Saturday, August 17.

The team just announced the news on Twitter.

Prior to our preseason game on Aug. 17, we'll be heading to Nashville early for joint practices with the @titans. Learn more ⬇️ — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 11, 2024

Seattle has played Tennessee twice in the last three seasons. In early 2021, they lost a heartbreaker at home in overtime 33-30 thanks to getting steamrolled by Derrick Henry, who went off for over 200 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns. Henry has since signed with the Ravens.

This past Christmas Eve the Seahawks avenged that loss, taking down the Titans on the road by a score of 20-17. Geno Smith threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns. With Will Levis injured, Tennessee started Ryan Tannehill, who managed just 152 passing yards and was sacked six times.

The Titans have one of the worst rosters in the league going into 2024, but they should be able to challenge the Seahawks in at least a couple of areas. Offensively they have a strong wide receiver corps, led by DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd. Defensively their interior line has a couple of studs in Jeffery Simmons and rookie T’Vondre Sweat. They also have a quality cornerback room, which includes their top free agent pickup L’Jarius Sneed.

