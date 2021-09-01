Seahawks announce jersey numbers for new players, change for D.J. Reed

The Seattle Seahawks released their initial 53-man roster yesterday. It didn’t take long for that list to become pretty-much irrelevant. The team was busy today, claiming two players off waivers and making a change at quarterback.

Here are the jersey numbers for a few new faces, plus a change for defensive back D.J. Reed.

DB D.J. Reed: No. 9

With third-string quarterback Sean Mannion released to make room for Jake Luton, No. 9 was free and it’s been claimed by Reed (formerly No. 22). Luton’s number has not been released as of yet.

CB Sidney Jones: No. 23

The trade for Jaguars cornerback Sidney Jones is now official. He’s taking No. 23 – last worn by Damarious Randall, who did not survive the initial 53-man roster cuts.

CB Nigel Warrior: No. 39

One of two waiver claims today, Warrior played cornerback for the Ravens this preseason after playing safety in college. He’s taking No. 39.

OL Dakoda Shepley: No. 64

The other pickup was former 49ers offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley. He was listed as a tackle with San Francisco but Seattle considers him a center, offering some depth behind Kyle Fuller and Ethan Pocic.

