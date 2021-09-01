Seahawks announce jersey numbers for new players, change for D.J. Reed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seattle Seahawks released their initial 53-man roster yesterday. It didn’t take long for that list to become pretty-much irrelevant. The team was busy today, claiming two players off waivers and making a change at quarterback.

Here are the jersey numbers for a few new faces, plus a change for defensive back D.J. Reed.

DB D.J. Reed: No. 9

With third-string quarterback Sean Mannion released to make room for Jake Luton, No. 9 was free and it’s been claimed by Reed (formerly No. 22). Luton’s number has not been released as of yet.

CB Sidney Jones: No. 23

The trade for Jaguars cornerback Sidney Jones is now official. He’s taking No. 23 – last worn by Damarious Randall, who did not survive the initial 53-man roster cuts.

CB Nigel Warrior: No. 39

One of two waiver claims today, Warrior played cornerback for the Ravens this preseason after playing safety in college. He’s taking No. 39.

OL Dakoda Shepley: No. 64

The other pickup was former 49ers offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley. He was listed as a tackle with San Francisco but Seattle considers him a center, offering some depth behind Kyle Fuller and Ethan Pocic.

Related

Seattle Seahawks: 2021 practice squad report tracker

Recommended Stories

  • Seahawks signing Jake Luton, cutting Sean Mannion and Phil Haynes

    The Seahawks kept three quarterbacks through the cut to 53 players, but one of them is being dropped from the roster on Wednesday in favor of another signal caller. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are signing former Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton. Sean Mannion will be released in a corresponding move. Luton [more]

  • Seahawks release Sean Mannion, sign former Jaguars QB Jake Luton

    According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, Seattle has released Mannion from their roster and signed QB Jake Luton, formerly of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

  • Back in pro wrestling, CM Punk no longer on UFC roster

    Back in pro wrestling with AEW, CM Punk has put the UFC and his MMA career behind him – at least for now.

  • Bills release Jacob Hollister

    Jacob Hollister‘s bid to be one of the Bills’ tight ends has come to an end. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Hollister as they trim their roster to 53 players on Tuesday. Hollister signed with the Bills as a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons [more]

  • Team Preview: Fresno State offense will test Oregon’s young secondary

    Fresno State's offense has plenty of weapons to provide Oregon some problems in the Ducks season opener.

  • Vikings re-sign Everson Griffen

    The Vikings made it official, re-signing defensive end Everson Griffen, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. They opened roster spots by placing tight end Irv Smith, receiver Dan Chisena and running back Kene Nwangwu on injured reserve. Tight end Chris Herndon and long snapper Andrew DePaola are taking the other two spots. As a vested [more]

  • 49ers sign Jake Brendel, Dontae Johnson, place two on IR

    The 49ers re-signed offensive lineman Jake Brendel and cornerback Dontae Johnson to one-year deals Wednesday, the team announced. The team cut Brendel and Johnson on Tuesday. To make room on the roster, the 49ers placed cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst on the injured reserve list. Harris injured his hamstring 10 days ago [more]

  • Robert Nkemdiche, Damarious Randall, Justin Simmons released in final Seahawks cuts

    The Seahawks released three vested veterans as they dropped below the 53-player limit on Tuesday. Defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, safety Damarious Randall, and guard Justin Simmons are all eligible to sign with any team now that they’ve been dropped by Seattle. The Seahawks could also re-sign them on Wednesday if they move any players to [more]

  • Here’s how CBS Sports grades the Sidney Jones trade

    The Jaguars moved on from one of their key players from a year ago, and they received a "B" from CBS Sports for the deal.

  • NFC South Tailgate: Talking winners, losers, sleepers and more

    What team and players in the NFC South will dominate on the field in 2021?

  • United Airlines' (UAL) Boeing 777s May Remain Grounded in 2021

    United Airlines' (UAL) Boeing 777 jets, one of which was involved in the Denver flight scare in February, continue to be under review by the FAA and may remain grounded until early 2022.

  • George Miller Eyed Anya Taylor-Joy for Furiosa After Watching ‘Last Night in Soho’ Early Cut

    Taylor-Joy auditioned for Furiosa by reading the famous "I'm mad as hell" speech from "Network."

  • Miami Sen. Annette Taddeo says it’s ‘about time’ Florida elects a Latina governor. Her?

    It was around the time that Florida Democrats suffered blistering defeats in Miami-Dade in the 2020 election — losing two key Congressional seats and several state legislative races — that Sen. Annette Taddeo began mulling a run for governor. But she’s not quite ready to jump in, she says, despite the fact she doesn’t “think it’s a secret” her name comes up as a potential top contender in 2022.

  • Here’s the Jags’ initial 53-man roster for 2021

    The Jags have named their initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season, and for the moment, it consists of 21 players on offense, 29 on defense, and three specialists.

  • Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Aims for $50 Million Debut as Disney Ditches Hybrid Release (For Now)

    There’s a lot riding on “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the Marvel movie that opens in theaters this weekend, and not because it’s the first installment in the premier film franchise to feature an Asian star and predominately Asian cast. Though it marks an important step in onscreen representation, “Shang-Chi” will also […]

  • Former Jags QB Jake Luton to join Seahawks

    Many believed Jake Luton was headed to the Jags' practice squad, but that won't be the case as Seattle has signed him.

  • Small Louisiana communities bear brunt of Hurricane Ida

    Jason Kane rode out Hurricane Ida in Crown Point, south of New Orleans, and though no water entered his house, which is raised 8 feet (2 meters) off the ground, he did see metal roofs, fencing and other chunks of large debris flying through the air outside. “It was just nuts, man," Kane said. Kane had parked his two vehicles on high ground away from the house.

  • Sean O’Malley explains why he turned down Frankie Edgar for UFC 268 in New York

    Sean O'Malley declining a fight with Frankie Edgar ruffled feathers with UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby.

  • Jaguars name 13 players to initial practice squad

    The Jags haven't completely filled out their practice squad roster, but have 13 members on the initial group. It includes notables Phillip Dorsett and Laquon Treadwell to name a few.

  • Mariners silence Houston bats again for 1-0 victory

    Rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert and four relievers combined to shut out Houston for the second straight day and J.P. Crawford scored the lone run on a sacrifice fly to give the Seattle Mariners a 1-0 win over the Astros on Wednesday. Seattle took two of three in the series from the AL West leaders, and if not for a late collapse in the opener, it may have come away with a sweep. The Mariners are still 6 ½ back of Houston in the AL West but continue to hang around in the wild-card race.