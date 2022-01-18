Seahawks announce firings of Ken Norton, Andre Curtis

The Seahawks made official the firing of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. They also announced Tuesday that they are parting ways with defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis.

Norton spent the past four seasons as Seattle’s defensive coordinator, previously holding the same title with the Raiders for three seasons. He also was on Pete Carroll’s staff as the Seahawks’ linebackers coach from 2010-2014, helping with the development of players like Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright.

Norton, a Pro Bowl linebacker during his playing career with the Cowboys and 49ers, began his coaching career working under Carroll at USC in 2004.

Curtis has spent the past seven seasons with the Seahawks, starting out as the assistant secondary coach before becoming the defensive backs coach in 2017. He earned the title of defensive passing game coordinator in 2018.

