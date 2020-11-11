Seahawks announce fan restrictions for Week 11 game against the Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Seahawks fans are going to have to wait just a little while longer to make their anticipated return to CenturyLink Field.

On Tuesday, the team released a statement announcing that fans are still not permitted at the stadium for their next game against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov.19.

The surge of COVID-19 cases in Washington is the main reason for the Seahawks to not push forward with having fans in the stands.

Through ongoing collaboration with local public health and government officials, we have decided that we will continue without fans in attendance at our home game on 11/19 vs. Arizona.



Through ongoing collaboration with local public health and government officials, we have decided we will continue without fans in attendance at our home game on November 19 vs. Arizona. Should they determine conditions have improved enough for us to host fans in a limited capacity in December, we will announce those plans at a later date.

The Seahawks have not had any fans in their first four home games of the season (Patriots, Cowboys, Vikings, 49ers), all four were wins for the team, as well.

In December, the Seahawks have three games scheduled: Giants, Jets, and Rams.

The organization, as of now, hasn’t ruled that out the possibility of fans just yet.

If the rate of cases doesn’t slow down anytime soon, the Seahawks 12th man might have to wait until next year to root from their team. The strangest year in sports is most certainly taking its toll on all of us.