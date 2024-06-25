Seahawks announce dates and times for 2024 training camp practices

The Seattle Seahawks have announced the information for their 2024 training camp schedule.

Seattle will have practices open to the public the following dates and times. All practices are at the VMAC in Renton except for Fan Fest on Friday August 3rd, which will be held at Lumen Field.

Wed. July 24 – 1:00 p.m.

Fri. July 26 – 1:00 p.m.

Sat. July 27 – 1:00 p.m.

Tues. July 30 – 1:00 p.m.

Wed. Aug. 1 – 1:00 p.m.

Thu. Aug. 2 – 1:00 p.m.

Fri. Aug. 3 – 1:00 p.m. (Fan Fest)

Sun. Aug. 5 – 9:45 a.m.

Tues. Aug. 7 – 1:00 p.m.

Wed. Aug. 8 – 1:00 p.m.

Our 2024 Training Camp schedule is HERE!#GoHawks x @boeing — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 25, 2024

Fans need to register in order to attend practices. You can do so here.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Seahawks announce 1 free agent signing, 3 roster cuts

Ranking the NFL’s top 32 right tackles by annual salary

All 32 head coaches ranked by Coach of the Year odds

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire