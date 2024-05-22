Seahawks announce dates and times for 2024 preseason schedule

The Seattle Seahawks have finalized the dates and times for the three preseason games on their 2024 schedule.

Here’s the info for the trio of August exhibition games:

Week 1 at Los Angeles Chargers: Saturday, Aug. 10 – 4:05 p.m PT

Week 2 at Tennessee Titans: Saturday, Aug. 17 – 4:00 p.m. PT

Week 3 vs. Cleveland Browns: Saturday, Aug. 24 – 7:00 p.m. PT

The most significant matchup in the three is likely to be Week 2 against the Titans. While the first and final preseason games are generally reserved for sorting out the bottom end of the 53-man roster, the second week of the preseason is now typically the “dress rehearsal” type game for most teams, meaning starters get more snaps – usually around the entire first half. Seattle beat Tennesse 20-17 this past season.

